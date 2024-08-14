New Audi A5 range will be priced from £41,950

Audi has revealed prices and specifications of its A4 replacement – the A5.

As with the older A4, the new A5 will be available in saloon and estate – or Avant, in Audi-speak – layouts, offering buyers different configurations depending on their requirements.

Under the bonnet, buyers can choose from three petrol engines and one diesel.

The performance S5 model comes with mild-hybrid technology and a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6. (Audi)

The petrol engines consist of a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit with two power outputs of either 148bhp or 201bhp. The former allows the A5 to manage 0-60mph in 9.6 seconds and brings 280Nm of torque while the latter can deliver 0-60mph in 7.6 seconds and has 340Nm of torque.

There is 48V mild-hybrid technology on the diesel variant and petrol V6 that you’ll find in the range-topping S5, too. The performance-oriented S5 comes with a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged engine that develops 362bhp. It enables the car to go from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds and has a torque figure of 550Nm. It replaces the old car’s 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel unit.

You can get the new A5 in an estate the firm calls the Avant. (Audi)

The 2.0-litre diesel comes with either front-wheel-drive or Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system and produces 201bhp, 400Nm of torque and it takes the car from 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds for the former while the latter does it in 6.7 seconds.

Gernot Dollner, CEO of Audi, said: “In tandem with the expansion of our all-electric portfolio, we are launching a new generation of models with efficient combustion engines. The Audi A5 family with its athletic design, completely new interior and future-proof electronics architecture will be the first. The advanced MHEV plus technology enables partially electric driving and therefore even more efficient driving.”

The entry-level Sport is priced at £41,950 and features 18-inch alloy wheels and adaptive cruise control. The S Line is priced at £44,100 and adds privacy glass, a styling kit including sportier bumpers and diffuser as well as a black headlining. The Edition One, meanwhile, comes in at £51,000 and adds red brake calipers, lane-departure warning and matrix LED headlights. Meanwhile, the S5 comes only in Edition One trim and is priced at £70,600 and includes a panoramic glass roof, Bang and Olufsen sound system and 20-inch alloy wheels

Order books are now open for all models of A5 and S5 and expected deliveries of examples are due to reach customers in November.