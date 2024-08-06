Volkswagen’s latest and hottest Golf models go on sale

Volkswagen has announced that the most driver-focused models of its latest Golf will be available to order as of this week.

The GTi Clubsport features its own unique style of bumpers and honeycomb air-intake grille. It also comes with LED matrix headlights and LED rear tail-lights as well as standard equipment such as heated front seats and keyless entry.

Powering the Clubsport is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 296bhp and has a top speed of 155mph, while 0-60mph is dispatched in 5.4 seconds.

The R can be offered in an estate format. (Volkswagen)

The R model will be available in either hatchback or estate guise and with the same engine as the Clubsport, but power increases to 328bhp and grip will be enhanced by the firm’s 4Motion four-wheel-drive system. The standard transmission will be a seven-speed DSG. The top speed remains the same as the Clubsport’s, but the extra grip allows for the 0-60mph to decrease to 4.4 seconds. If you choose the R-Performance Package, the top speed increases to 167mph.

Inside are new sports seats with integrated head restraints and Volkswagen’s latest 12.9-inch infotainment screen with ChatGPT.

The R Black Edition features darkened exterior design cues. (Volkswagen)

Completing the pack is the R Black Edition, which features the same drivetrain and power as the R but features some exterior and interior enhancements.

On the outside, there are 19-inch black alloy wheels plus darkened Volkswagen and R badges as well as black brake callipers.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Vehicles, said: “The Golf has been at the heart of the Volkswagen brand for half a century now, offering affordable mobility for all at the highest technical level. This is precisely what we are now building on with the new evolutionary stage – with even higher efficiency, comfort and quality and a new operating concept. The Golf does not get any better than this.”

Prices start at £41,655 for the GTi Clubsport, while the R is priced from £43,320 for the hatchback and £44,685 for the estate and the R Black Edition comes in at £44,570. All models are available to order from August 8.