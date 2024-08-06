Ford Mustang Mach-E breaks world record for longest EV drive on a single charge

A Ford Mustang Mach-E has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest distance travelled in an electric vehicle on a single charge.

The car was driven by Kevin Booker and Sam Clarke, and co-piloted by Richard Parker – all from Webfleet – Bridgestone’s mobility management solution.

The previous record was achieved in September 2023 in Hangzhou, China, by Zeekr’s autonomous division, which managed a total distance of 563.97 miles.

The new record attempt was fastidiously documented with independently verified video footage, odometer readings, GPS, and battery level data from Webfleet.

The car was driven by Sam Clarke (Left) and Kevin Booker (Right). (Webfleet)

The record-breaking car was fitted with a 91kWh battery pack, and the car averaged a total of 6.25 miles per kWh on public roads throughout Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Cambridgeshire.

Beverley Wise, regional director for Webfleet UKI Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, said: “This record is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in this endeavour.

“It represents a significant milestone in the electrification of road transport and demonstrates the potential of electric vehicles when supported by innovative Bridgestone tyre design and advanced fleet management technology.”

Additionally, the drive was over 24 hours and there was a mixture of urban and rural roads to emulate real-world driving.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “We are delighted to have supported this incredible achievement with our expert patrols and back-up team. The drivers, together with Ford Mustang Mach-E, Bridgestone and Webfleet, have all used their expertise to prove that EVs can go much further than people think. Such endeavours are important to show that electric vehicles can be a major part of the future transport mix.”