These were the best-selling cars for July 2024

July saw another steady growth in the new car market with a 2.5 per cent increase in registrations being experienced during the month..

A total of 147,517 new cars were registered last month, making it the best recorded July since 2020, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The top 10 best-selling models are still dominated by crossovers and small hatchbacks, showing that they are the go-to choice for British buyers. Let’s take a look at the models that secured the top 10.

Kia Sportage -3,999



The Sportage is well equipped and comes with Kia’s seven-year warranty. (Kia)

Another win for Kia’s beloved crossover as the Sportage takes the crown for the best-selling car for the month yet again.

The Sportage is a good-looking and practical family crossover that benefits from a decent driving experience and Kia’s seven-year 100,000 warranty. Build quality is up there with the very best, and there is plenty of standard equipment on every model available in the range.

Nissan Qashqai – 3,633



The Qashqai has been a massive success for Nissan. (Nissan)

Built in Britain, the Qashqai has become a landmark car on our shores and it’s easy to see why. Not only is it very practical, but it also now is very efficient thanks to its optional e-Power hybrid powertrains which reduces overall running costs for private and company car buyers.

The Qashqai is also generously equipped and now with a recent facelift with improved on-board technology and tweaked exterior styling, will make the Nissan even more popular among buyers.

Ford Puma – 3,418



The Puma shares its underpinnings with the demised Fiesta. (Ford)

Though once the nation’s favourite, the Fiesta has been consigned to the history books and the alternative is now the Puma. Underneath its skin shares all the mechanicals and chassis with the much-loved supermini, but it houses a more lofty SUV look.

The Puma has been hovering around the best-sellers list for some time now and the reason is because it offers a lot of upsides. It’s great fun to drive, has generous equipment levels and is very cheap to run and has efficient engines.

Volvo XC40 – 3,055



The XC40 is a safe and classless choice among buyers. (Volvo)

The only Volvo to make it into the top 10 is the XC40. The compact SUV has been around since 2018 and in that time it has found a lot of homes over here in Britain.

The XC40 is a very likeable car as it offers plenty of space and safety for a growing family. Volvo knows a thing or two about how to build and design a car that will protect you and your occupants well, should an incident happen. It also looks good and has aged very well in its six-year existence, too.

Volkswagen Golf – 3,009



The Golf has just received a facelift, with Volkswagen listening to its customers. (Volkswagen)

Still seen as the benchmark of all the small family hatchbacks, the Golf represents excellent all-round refinement, build quality and practicality.

With a recent facelift, Volkswagen has also listened to its customers on what they want and now the Golf has physical steering wheel buttons and a larger, clearer infotainment screen with standard ChatGPT voice assistance.

It may not deliver the most exciting of experiences, but the Golf still leads the way in what most small family hatchbacks should do, and that is to offer a practical, efficient and good-to-drive car in a small package.

Hyundai Tucson – 2,917



The Tucson is the sister car to the best-selling Kia Sportage. (Hyundai)

The sister car to the best-selling Kia Sportage, the Tucson is still a hit with British buyers. Its wild and wacky styling may be subjective to a lot of people, but there is no denying that the Hyundai is a great car with plenty of powertrains available.

In fact, you can get the Tucson with petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, which is great for many different buyers to suit their everyday needs.

Volkswagen T-Roc – 2,578



The T-Roc offers plenty of options and engines among buyers. (Volkswagen)

The T-Roc has made it onto the best-sellers list again, and that’s because people like its higher driving position compared to the beloved Golf and there are plenty of options and engines to choose from.

It may not drive as well as some of its rivals and the interior design might appear a bit bland to some, but it’s still a good-looking SUV that is refined and reasonably cheap to run, making it popular among young families.

Nissan Juke – 2,553



The Juke kickstarted the compact crossover class back in 2010. (Nissan)

Nissan’s Juke is a car which seems to have unending popularity. This small crossover is a common sight on the UK’s roads and is one of Nissan’s most in-demand models, owing to its efficient engine setup and cleverly packaged interior.

It shouldn’t be too long before Nissan unveils plans for its upcoming electric Juke, too, which is destined to be built at the firm’s Sunderland plant.

Volkswagen Polo – 2,541



The Polo is one of the most grown up of all the superminis. (Volkswagen)

Smaller, more efficient petrol cars have seen a resurgence of late in the new car market as buyers seek out models that won’t cost the earth to run. A prime example of this is the Volkswagen Polo, which delivers space and practicality in a package that’ll prove relatively inexpensive to fuel and insure.

The Polo also gets plenty of good materials alongside some handy technology. A well-sized boot only works to make the Polo even more usable.

MG HS – 2,445



The HS is a great choice for those looking for an SUV on a budget. (MG)

MG’s range of cars has always focused on affordability and that ethos has only become stronger as the years have passed. While it has put a big emphasis on electric cars, it’s the HS – which is available as a plug-in hybrid and a ‘regular’ petrol – which has made an entry on this month’s best-sellers list.

It’s MG’s largest SUV and, as a result, has the most amount of space to offer alongside plenty of in-car tech and some decent materials throughout. A recent update will only work to make the HS even more popular, too.