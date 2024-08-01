The new Audi A6 e-tron and the rivals it has to beat

The new Audi A6 e-tron is here, marking a new period for the brand as it adds a new electric vehicle which wears one of its most recognisable nameplates. With a decent range and an innovative interior, the new A6 e-tron is weighing into battle with a lot of backing.

But while the A6 e-tron might be well equipped, it isn’t going to be plain sailing as there are a number of accomplished rivals on its way to the top. Let’s check them out.

BMW i5

The BMW i5 is set to the be the firm’s ‘core’ electric model

The BMW i5 is the electric version of the legendary 5-Series saloon. That means that it should be very good to drive, and it is. Not only that, but the i5 has a spacious interior and a good fit and finish all around.

It’s also a great choice among company car drivers with it being an electric car making it a lot cheaper on tax while a roomier i5 Touring estate is a direct rival for the A6 e-tron Avant.

There is a choice of rear-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive models and as standard, the i5 comes with an 81.2kWh battery pack. The former has a claimed electric range of 357 miles and the latter can do 315 miles between charging.

Mercedes EQE

The EQE is the electric equivalent to the E-Class. (Mercedes)

Another German contender is the Mercedes EQE which offers one of the best electric ranges around. It comes with a 90kWh battery pack which can help the EQE to deliver up to 376 miles on a single charge.

The Mercedes isn’t as good to drive as the BMW with its lifeless steering and its limited visibility making it harder to drive in town. However, it’s very refined and quiet at speeds and the ride is very soft, making it a great long-distance cruiser.

With a very minimalist that features high-end materials, the EQE’s interior is a very luxurious place to spend time, however.

Volkswagen ID.7

The new ID.7 will help Volkswagen to grow its EV share in 2024. (VW)

The ID.7 is the sensible choice on this list as it provides a good array of practicality, refinement and image.

It may not be as sharp to drive as the BMW i5 or as luxurious as the Mercedes, but the Volkswagen does offer a lot of standard equipment including matrix LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels and a 15-inch infotainment system.

It also has a capacious boot at 532 litres and a decent amount of interior space for passengers, while a more practical ID.7 Tourer version is also available.

The powertrain of the ID.7 includes a 77kW battery pack that offers a claimed 382 miles of range or you can also get a larger 86kWh pack that can bring up to 437 miles – making it one of the best in class.

Tesla Model S

No right-hand-drive Model S (pictured) and Xs will be available in the UK. (Tesla)

The benchmark of the electric saloons is the Tesla Model S. Now only available in left-hand-drive, this popular choice among company car buyers has to be one of the fastest cars on the market today.

Unfortunately, its build quality doesn’t match up to its German competitors, but it has a class-leading boot capacity of 744 litres and one of the best electric ranges out there. The standard single-motor car can do a claimed 394 miles on a single charge and the extremely rapid Plaid model can do 373 miles.

In terms of performance, the Tesla is easily the fastest with the standard car achieving 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds and tops out at 155mph. The Model S Plaid trumps that by taking just 1.9 seconds to reach 60mph and has a top speed of 200mph – it also produces a total of 1,006 bhp.