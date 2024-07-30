Volkswagen’s ID.7 GTX and Tourer available to order

Volkswagen has announced that its hot GTX versions of ID.7 Fastback and Tourer are now available to order.

Under the skin, the GTX model has the same 86kWh battery pack as the ID.7 Pro S Match, but with the addition of an extra front electric motor which increases the power figures by 53bhp. That means the power has jumped from 282bhp to 335bhp making it the most powerful electric Volkswagen to go on sale with a 0-60mph time of 5.2 seconds or 5.3 seconds for the more practical Tourer.

Prices start at £61,980 for the Fastback and £62,670 for the Tourer. (Volkswagen)

The GTX variants also now come with the firm’s 4Motion four-wheel-drive system as standard to improve stability, traction and performance.

Rob McLeod, director at Volkswagen UK said: “The debut of the exceptional new ID.7 here in the UK is another major leap forward in our ongoing electric journey. This flagship ID. model demonstrates our commitment to offering our customers the comfort, space, safety, and style that is synonymous with this great brand and its cars – no matter what the fuel.”

The fastback offers 532 litres of boot space with the seats up – or 605 litres in the more spacious Tourer – while with the seats folded increases the space to 1,714 litres for both versions.

Additionally, both models come with 200kW DC rapid charging allowing the cars to go from 10 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes. The Fastback also does a claimed 366 miles on a single charge while the Tourer can manage 359 miles.

Both GTX models are available to order from August 1 with prices starting at £61,980 for the former and £62,670 for the latter.