Toyota Hilux wins the Hagerty Festival of The Unexceptional for 2024

A 1982 Toyota Hilux has been crowned the winner of the Hagerty Festival of The Unexceptional for 2024.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event, which is hosted at Grimsthorpe Castle in Lincolnshire – with a total of 2000 cars and 4000 guests attending the event.

Around 2,000 cars attended and 4,000 guests were at the event. (Hagarty)

Launched in 2014, it’s a celebration of long-forgotten everyday cars from the late 1960s to 1990s now known as the ‘Unexceptional Era’.

The winning pick-up truck is owned by Mitch Lewis. The vehicle has been used as a workhorse for most of its life on a fruit farm – but its condition is completely unrestored and has been preserved to the highest level with the owner simply cleaning and driving it to the event.

Second place went to Amy Jaine and her base model 1998 Renault Clio. The car was originally owned by her grandmother to take the grandchildren out. Many years later, the car was due to be scrapped but Amy saved it and now uses it to take her grandmother out to keep the car in use.

A total of 50 cars were selected to enter the Concourse section. (Hagarty)

Mark Roper, managing director of Hagerty International said: “10 years of FOTU is something to be celebrated, and this milestone was celebrated in style. I would like to thank the thousands of enthusiasts who came to enjoy it with us, and for our special guests who brought the main stage to life. Festival of The Unexceptional is an important part of securing the future of classic cars, with many young enthusiasts attending to show their FOTU-era cars.”