Order books open for the new Kia EV3

Kia has revealed prices and specifications for its new electric SUV – the EV3.

There will be a choice of three different trim levels to choose from and a couple of different battery packs, too.

The entry-level Air model is priced from £32,995 and features 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and grey cloth upholstery.

There will be three trim levels to choose from. (Kia)

Step up to the mid-range GT-Line, which comes in at £39,495 and it adds rear privacy glass, alloy pedals, a digital key, ambient lighting and a sportier exterior styling kit.

The flagship GT-Line S starts at £42,995 and boasts an eight speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, powered tailgate, electric front seats, a sunroof and a head-up display.

There will be two battery packs on offer. (Kia)

There will be two battery packs on offer. The entry-level model will be available with either a 58.3kWh battery that gives a claimed 267 miles on a single charge or a larger 81.4kWh powertrain that offers a claimed 372 miles. Higher specced models are only available with the latter and give a claimed 347 miles between trips to the plug.

Ho Sung Song, president and CEO at Kia said: “By providing groundbreaking design, an industry-leading electric drivetrain, and practical, innovative lifestyle solutions, the EV3 aims to extend Kia’s exceptional EV SUV experience to a wider audience.”

UK customer deliveries will commence in late 2024 with order books opening on August 1.