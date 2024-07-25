Taking the wrong turn causes the most in-car arguments – study

Taking the wrong turn is the most common cause of in-car arguments, according to Renault.

A poll by research company Opinion Matters for the car manufacturer has revealed that taking the wrong direction causes arguments between partners for more than a fifth (21 per cent) of adults.

Meanwhile, 20 per cent say it’s the way their partner drives that sparks rows on long car journeys.

Twenty-three per cent of women say they’re most likely to be irritated by poor navigation, while for men it’s 19 per cent.

However, 48 per cent of males consider themselves a better driver than their partner, compared with 32 per cent of females.

The survey, which quizzed 2,002 adults, also revealed the top car features that help improve moods.

The first was comfortable seats at 42 per cent, followed by a good sound system and a lot of space for everyone at 26 per cent each.

Renault is confident that its award-winning Scenic E-Tech electric family SUV will bring more smiles per mile, thanks to its spacious design for occupants. It was named European Car of The Year 2024 and recently scooped the EcoCar Electrified Car of The Year award.

It has standard features such as Google built in, allowing motorists to set their sat nav by talking to it instead of pressing buttons, while the top-trim Iconic offers a massaging driver’s seat to make journeys even more relaxing.

Guillame Sicard, Managing Director of Renault UK, said: “This latest award for the Scenic E-Tech 100 per cent electric is a superb illustration of the excellent useability and unrivalled package that it offers modern families, not only surpassing all other pure-electric vehicles currently on sale, but also those that have a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain. As the judges have recognised, it is the best new electrified car available today.”