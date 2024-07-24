Isuzu unveils beefed-up D-Max off-roader the Mudmaster

Isuzu has unveiled a more hardcore off-road version of its D-Max pick-up truck with the Mudmaster.

It’s based on the standard model’s top trim level, the V-Cross, meaning you get leather upholstery, a nine-inch touchscreen, climate control, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay and Android Auto as standard – but it also adds a host of extras.

The exterior features a host of off-road equipment. (Isuzu)

These include a snorkel, winch, steel underbody protection, an off-road suspension kit, 20-inch alloy wheels plus Toyo all-terrain tyres.

George Wallis, Isuzu UK’s Head of Marketing, said: “We are incredibly excited to introduce the D-Max Mudmaster. This special-project vehicle exemplifies the versatility and robustness of the D-Max, offering our customers a vehicle that can handle the most extreme off-road conditions while still providing a comfortable driving experience on regular roads.”

You can have the Mudmaster with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, while under the bonnet is the same engine as in the standard pick-up. It’s a 1.9-litre turbocharged diesel unit that produces 162bhp and 266Nm of torque, can do 0-60mph in 12.8 seconds and has a top speed of 112mph.

Inside, there are leather seats and a nine-inch touchscreen. (Isuzu)

Although prices haven’t been announced yet, the D-Max V-Cross starts at £36,495 for the manual and rises to £38,495 for the automatic – meaning we suspect that the Mudmaster will cost around £40,000 to £50,000.