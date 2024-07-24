Convertible model choice falls to lowest level in nearly two decades

British car buyers looking for the open-top experience now have the fewest models to choose from in nearly 20 years.

A report by automotive marketplace CarGurus has revealed a 41 per cent drop in choice of convertibles since 2005.

Drivers now have a total of 22 variants, compared with 37 less than two decades ago.

Currently, 18 of Britain’s 30 most popular car manufacturers no longer offer a convertible in their line-ups.

Lexus removed its LC Convertible from sale last year. (Lexus)

Within the past 12 months, Lexus, Smart and Audi have dropped their open-top models – the LC, Fortwo Cabrio and TT Roadster – whereas the Mazda MX-5 has been on sale in the UK for 34 years, making it the longest-running soft-top on the market, followed by the Jeep Wrangler at 27 years.

Meanwhile, companies such as Honda and Toyota haven’t sold a convertible in the UK for as long as 15 to 17 years, with the S2000 ceasing production in 2009 and the MR2 in 2007.

However, MG recently introduced its Cyberster EV sports car after a 13-year absence from making a soft-top, bringing the availability of electric convertibles up to four models along with the Fiat 500e Convertible, Abarth 500e Cabrio and Mini Electric Convertible.

Chris Knapman, Editorial Director at CarGurus UK, said: “Despite consumers having fewer new car convertible models to choose from than at any point in nearly 20 years, the used market does present some significant saving opportunities for those looking for the unique thrill of open-top driving this summer and beyond.”