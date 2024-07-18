McLaren’s design boss hints that long-rumoured four-door model remains in firm’s plans

A four-door addition to McLaren’s range of sports and supercars could still be in the pipeline, its design boss has stated.

The model has long been rumoured to form part of the Woking-based firm’s plans but has yet to be officially unveiled.

However, chief design officer Tobias Sühlmann – who returned to McLaren last September after a stint in its Special Operations department, where he oversaw the creation of the limited-run Solus – hinted to the PA news agency that the new, more practical model could still be on the cards.

Tobias Sühlmann is central to McLaren’s future design plans

Speaking at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed, Sühlmann said the model could help to “grow the portfolio in the future, where you have maybe different powertrains or more than just two doors”.

Sühlmann commented: “More than just two seats and maybe more than just two doors. This is something where our team plays a key role because we can really shape the future.”

Sühlmann emphasised the importance of giving each future McLaren model a distinguished look of its own, stating: “Let’s say it’s a family – there’s a family that I can see but each model needs to have a different character.”

He also stated that introducing a four-door vehicle into McLaren’s range wouldn’t dilute the brand’s presence in the market. “We never compromise,” he said, adding: “We are always pushing boundaries in terms of engineering, design, everything. It doesn’t matter what kind of product you will have in the future – we will always have a true McLaren and this is something that will not go away.”

Although no official statement has been made, it’s believed that a four-door McLaren could arrive by the end of the decade to expand the firm’s range, which currently centres on performance cars such as the hybrid Artura and V8-powered 750S.