New Fiat Grande Panda to be one of the most affordable EVs

Fiat has revealed more details about its upcoming Grande Panda supermini.

The new model will be available with either electric or mild-hybrid powertrains.

The electric version will come with a 44kWh battery – the same as in its Citroen e-C3 stablemate at Stellantis – and will do an estimated 198 miles on a single charge. However, this figure hasn’t been officially confirmed on the WLTP cycle.

A choice of electric and mild-hybrid powertrains will be on offer. (Stellantis)

Further performance figures are yet to be revealed, but the electric motor will produce 111bhp and send power to just the front wheels.

The mild-hybrid petrol version, which comes with a manual gearbox, will use a small electric motor whose capacity is yet to be revealed. It’ll be linked to a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, though, producing 99bhp and giving 120Nm of torque.

Inside, features a double glove compartment. (Stellantis)

Inside, the Grande Panda will have 13 litres of storage space in the dashboard with the use of a double glove compartment. There is a wood-effect trim and a two-spoke black and blue leather steering wheel plus rectangular air vents. It’ll also have a 10-inch digital display for the driver and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

When the first pictures of the Grande Panda were released last month, Olivier Francois, Fiat CEO and Stellantis global chief marketing officer, said: ‘This compact car is based on a global platform, giving the brand the opportunity to expand its global reach.

‘With the Grande Panda, Fiat now begins its transition to global common platforms that cover all regions of the world, passing on the resulting benefits to its customers worldwide. In fact, the Grande Panda is perfectly suited for families and urban mobility in every country – a real Fiat!’

Final prices are still to be announced, but Fiat has hinted that the electric version will start from less than £22,000 while the mild-hybrid model will cost from under £20,000, making it one of the cheapest EVs on sale.