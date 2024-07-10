Guess which legendary car of the 1970s and 80s is coming back... but with one major difference

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The UK's answer to the Ford Mustang went on to sell nearly 2 million during its production from 1968 to 1986.

The original Ford Capri

The sporty coupe was a familiar site in the UK during the 1970s and 80s and was one of the most sought-after motors on the roads.

Now Ford has announced the legendary marque is to return, but with a big difference to the original iconic car – it is going to be an electric vehicle.

The new Ford Capri

It also has a vastly new look and is being sold as an SUV rather than a sporty fastback.

Ford say the new Capri, which is set to go on sale at the end of the year, will have a 620km range, 570 litres of boot space.

The car is set to hit UK showrooms from November this year with a 286 horsepower, rear-wheel drive version priced at around £48,000.

From 2025 there will be a £42,000 version with a more tame 170 horsepower.