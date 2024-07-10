Guess which legendary car of the 1970s and 80s is coming back... but with one major difference
The famous Ford Capri is set for a return almost 40 years after the original motoring icon went out of production.
The UK's answer to the Ford Mustang went on to sell nearly 2 million during its production from 1968 to 1986.
The sporty coupe was a familiar site in the UK during the 1970s and 80s and was one of the most sought-after motors on the roads.
Now Ford has announced the legendary marque is to return, but with a big difference to the original iconic car – it is going to be an electric vehicle.
It also has a vastly new look and is being sold as an SUV rather than a sporty fastback.
Ford say the new Capri, which is set to go on sale at the end of the year, will have a 620km range, 570 litres of boot space.
The car is set to hit UK showrooms from November this year with a 286 horsepower, rear-wheel drive version priced at around £48,000.
From 2025 there will be a £42,000 version with a more tame 170 horsepower.