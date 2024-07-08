Hope at last that car insurance premiums in the West Midlands could finally be coming down

The West Midlands saw one of the biggest jumps in premiums in the country, rising by almost 40 per cent in a year.

The region saw quoted car insurance prices over the 12 months to May rise by 37.8 per cent –compared to a national average of 34 per cent.

But there are signs that the trend is turning as premiums in the West Midlands across dropped by 0.7 per cent between March and May.

Drivers were most commonly received a quote between £500 and £749, the research by insights firm Consumer Intelligence indicated.

While prices appear to be falling in the West Midlands, the fall is less marked here than elsewhere in the country. Our 0.7 per cent fall compares to a national average dip of 1.3 per cent.

Experts say the recent fall in encouraging for motorists. It is the first time since the last three months of 2021 that there had been a quarterly fall in prices.

However, average overall quoted premiums have more than doubled since October 2013, when Consumer Intelligence first started collecting data.

Wales, London and Yorkshire and the Humber recorded particularly large quarterly falls in quoted motor insurance prices in May, according to the index.

The south west of England bucked the general trend with quoted prices increasing by 0.8 per cent over the three months to May.