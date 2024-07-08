Honda’s Prelude returns for Goodwood Festival of Speed debut

Honda is set to bring back one of its iconic names with its new hybrid coupe – the Prelude.

Set to make its full debut at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the new Prelude marks the revival of a name which is dear to many Honda aficionados.

The original Prelude went on sale in 1978. (Honda)

The last Prelude went out of production in 2001 with no direct replacement, however, Honda’s new electrified era has meant that there is room for a sporty coupe to make a return.

The car has been produced to celebrate 25 years of the firm’s hybrid technology, with the original hybrid Insight making its first appearance on our roads in 2000.

It will only be available as a hybrid. (Honda)

Tomoyuki Yamagami, Chief Engineer and Large Project Leader at Honda said: “The new Prelude not only marks the latest chapter in our ever evolving hybrid story, it is also the product of 25 years of pioneering hybrid research and development.

“Ensuring this model maintains its ‘sporty’ DNA by perfectly blending the efficiency and environmental advantages of electrified driving with an exhilarating experience behind the wheel – liberating users from their daily lives with increased driving pleasure.”

He added: “In addition, the Prelude demonstrates the continued importance of hybrid powertrains as part of Honda’s automobile electrification strategy – a key step towards our commitment to 100 per cent of new vehicle sales to be battery electric or hydrogen fuel cell by 2040.”

The new Prelude will be coming to the UK and will join Honda’s electrified line-up, but prices, specifications and a release date are yet to be announced.