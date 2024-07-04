Drivers set to endure 80,000 breakdowns this summer – survey

This year is set to see around 80,000 vehicle breakdowns on motorways and A roads as drivers head out on their summer holidays.

Data from National Highways and Welsh Government analysed by breakdown assistance provider Green Flag found that last year June, July and August saw an average of 26,440 breakdowns per month on motorways and A roads. In comparison, the monthly average year-on-year was 24,236, while July and August were peak months in 2022 and 2021.

Drivers are being advised that Fridays are consistently the days that see the most breakdowns leading to heavier traffic, delays and tailbacks – with 52,731 breakdowns recorded on Fridays last year.

Across England and Wales, the M1 motorway saw the highest number of breakdowns with a total of 43,185 in 2023 – with the most common area for incidents being between junction 14 and 15 in Milton Keynes.

Katie Lomas, managing director of Green Flag said: “Summer often sees people taking to major motorways and A roads as they head off on summer holidays and weekend breaks, which is likely why we see so many breakdowns on these roads over the summer months. In many cases, a few simple checks that can be carried out at home before setting out, or at a garage when filling up, could prevent a disruptive start to your summer holiday journey.”

Green Flag suggests drivers should be checking and inflating their tyres to the correct pressures as well as checking them for any damage overall. Also, engine oil and coolant levels should be inspected and topped up where necessary.