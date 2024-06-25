New Continental GT Speed becomes most powerful road-going Bentley ever

Bentley has introduced the latest generation of its Continental GT model with a bold new look and hybrid power.

The new Continental GT Speed ditches the famous W12 which has appeared in its engine range for years, replacing it with a 4.4-litre hybrid V8.

It blends 584bhp from the petrol engine with a 187bhp electric motor – giving a total power output of 771bhp and of 1000Nm. In terms of acceleration, 0-60mph is dealt with in 3.1 seconds and the GT Speed will keep going until 208mph. There is also a 25.7kWh battery pack located behind the rear axle improving weight distribution as allowing up to 50 miles on electric power alone.

The new Continental GT is the most powerful road-going Bentley ever made

Both the GT Speed and convertible GTC feature Bentley’s new Active Chassis which includes active all-wheel-drive, an electronic limited-slip differential, all-wheel steering, torque vectoring, a new generation ESC system and Bentley’s dynamic anti-roll system which should help the car to remain flat and composed through the bends.

The GTC’s roof can be operated at speeds of up to 30mph while performance remains very close to that of the hard-top with 0-60mph being achieved in 3.2 seconds alongside an electronically limited top speed of 177mph.

The exterior is new, with features such as new headlights with a horizontal LED strip, a redesigned rear bumper, brake lights, boot lid, exhaust tips and new 22-inch alloy wheel designs all being incorporated into the design.

Inside you’ll find Bentley’s rotating three-sided display featuring a 12.3-inch screen, three analogue dials and veneer which can all be selectable at the touch of a button.

Customers can also have the choice of three different audio systems including the standard 10 speakers 650 watts setup, a Bang and Olufsen 16 speaker unit or a 2,200 watts, 18-speaker Naim system.

Prices and order books are yet to be announced but we expect further details to be released later in the year.