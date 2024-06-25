Ford’s RS200 and MK1 Escort set to return under Boreham Motorworks

A pair of Ford’s most iconic models are set to return to the roads under Boreham Motorworks – the RS200 and MK1 Escort.

Boreham Motorworks is the motorsport division of the DVRN Automotive Group, which has just signed a brand licence agreement with Ford to start building two motorsport legends again.

The RS200 is one of Ford’s most iconic models

The Ford RS200 was designed and engineered to compete in the World Rallying Championship. It has a four-wheel-drive, a mid-engine layout and a lightweight composite body.

The RS200 will be the first to be built as we approach the model’s 40th anniversary. The build will be completely new and will be a road legal group-B-inspired road car.

The second car to be remastered will be the original Escort which became a household name in motorsport and rallying in the 1960s. Its lightweight design and clever suspension setup meant it handled neatly and was good both on the track and on the gravel roads.

Darren McDermott, executive chairman, DVRN Automotive Group said: “We aim to redefine automotive innovation and push the boundaries in terms of driver engagement and design. Our shared commitment to this incredible project will create an outstanding analogue driving experience and leave a lasting legacy for the true petrolhead.”

At least another five iconic models will be reproduced as part of the series, with the MK1 Escort arriving as the first to be shown to the public later this year – while an initial look at the RS200 has come through an early image, showing it had LED headlamps surrounded in the circular front spot lights.

Will Ford, general manager, Ford Performance Motorsports, said: “From the first time we met with Boreham Motorworks and the DVRN team, it was clear that they had an exciting vision for how to bring some of our most iconic historical nameplates to life in the modern era.”

Both the MK1 Escort and RS200 will be produced in very limited numbers, although prices and exact production figures are yet to be revealed.