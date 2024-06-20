Citroen C3 Aircross to include electric model with claimed range of nearly 190 miles

Citroen’s upcoming C3 Aircross will be capable of almost 190 miles on a single charge in its electric guise.

That’s according to the French manufacturer, which has revealed more details about the new compact SUV.

It said there would be a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains and that it would be available with either five or seven seats in two of the variants.

Two trim levels are on offer. (Stellantis)

The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder unit that produces 100bhp and comes with a six-speed manual gearbox.

A new hybrid version is coupled with a new 1.2-litre petrol engine that has a 28bhp electric motor and a 48V system producing a total of 136bhp.

Both petrol and hybrid versions will offer the choice of five or seven seats.

The new electric variant will come with five seats only and packs a 44kWh lithium-ion battery and 111bhp electric motor that Citroen claims to have a range of 186 miles on a single charge.

There will be a choice of five or seven seat options. (Stellantis)

Furthermore, DC rapid charging at 100kW chargers means the car can go from a 20 to 80 per cent charge in 26 minutes.

From launch, there will be two trim levels on offer as well. The entry-level Plus trim comes with automatic air conditioning, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera.

Step up to the top-of-the-range Max and it boasts 3D LED rear lights, a heated front windscreen, heated seats and steering wheel, plus a white or black bi-tone roof depending on what exterior colour is chosen.

Prices are yet to be confirmed but the new C3 Aircross will go on sale in the autumn, with customer deliveries expected at the end of this year.