Volkswagen announces new Golf GTI and it will start at less than £39,000

Volkswagen will soon release updated versions of the Golf GTI, GTE and Style eHybrid models in the UK.

The new GTI will offer more power than its predecessor, with an extra 19bhp taking the total number to 261bhp. This has resulted in a new 0-62mph sprint time of just 5.9 seconds – down from the 6.2 seconds offered by its predecessor.

Inside features VW’s latest infotainment system. (Volkswagen)

In addition to an increase in performance credentials, there is a new matrix LED headlight system, an illuminated Volkswagen logo at the front, 18-inch alloy wheels and a redesigned LED taillight cluster.

This also sees the first introduction of VW’s all-new infotainment system, which comes complete with a 12.9-inch touchscreen and the latest Volkswagen IDA voice assistant with ChatGPT integration for hands-free, AI-powered requests on demand.

A new plug-in-hybrid model is also available with two power outputs on offer. The Style version will come with a 1.5-litre TSi Evo2 201bhp petrol engine, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, while a more powerful GTE performance model will come with 268bhp.

The new plug-in-hybrid variants now come with a 19.7kWh battery pack. (Volkswagen)

Hybrid performance and electric range have been improved thanks to a battery on board with 19.7kWh, which offers an electric driving range of 89 miles for the Style model and 82 miles for the GTE.

DC charging speeds of up to 40kW, as well as standard AC charging, ensure it is quick and easy to top up the batteries from a number of different outlets. Although official charging times have not been revealed yet.

The new Golf GTI is available to order from June 20, priced at £38,900, while the eHybrid Style and GTE models will be available from June 27 and will start at £36,760 and £39,750 respectively.