Fiat reveals new Grande Panda with hybrid or electric power

Fiat has revealed its new Grande Panda which will arrive in either hybrid or electric format and will be less than four metres long.

The Panda has been one of the most successful models in Fiat’s history, falling just behind the car it shared its chassis with — the 500.

The exterior styling is funky and fresh. (Stellantis Media)

On the outside, the new car features a lot of square and angular lines that give the body of the vehicle a distinctive look. At the front, there’s a gloss black front grille and a skid plate at the lower central part of the bumper while the headlamps are made up of opal-coloured cubes.

Hybrid and electric powertrains will be on offer. (Stellantis Media)

The side profile incorporates grey plastic wheel arch extensions and lower body mouldings, and an engraved ‘Panda’ emblem running down the doors of the vehicle paying homage to the original Panda 4×4.

At the rear, it features more grey cladding, rectangular rear lights with LEDs and three-dimensional badging as well. Details of the interior are yet to be revealed.

Olivier Francois, Fiat CEO and Stellantis Global CMO said: “This compact car is based on a global platform, giving the brand the opportunity to expand its global reach. With the Grande Panda, Fiat now begins its transition to global common platforms that cover all regions of the world, passing on the resulting benefits to its customers worldwide.”

Details of its powertrain and specifications are yet to be announced, with more being revealed nearer the car’s launch.