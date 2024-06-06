Battery degradation is the primary reason for slow second-hand EV uptake – survey

Second-hand EVs are not winning the hearts of UK car buyers, according to recent research.

A website poll of 1,462 motorists by Autocar found the biggest concern surrounding used EVs was wear and tear on the battery.

Of participants that had never owned an EV, 47 per cent said they would refuse to buy a second-hand one and nearly 62 per cent believe that electric vehicles cost more to insure than conventional petrol and diesel cars.

Mark Tisshaw, Autocar Business editor said: “Electric cars are still relatively new in the public consciousness, so there is a natural scepticism.”

In the UK, electric vehicle batteries are covered – by law – with an eight-year warranty, ensuring that drivers can get a manufacturer replacement if their car degrades more than usual over that period.

If car manufacturers and the law were to extend battery warranties even longer, 47 per cent of people said they would more likely buy an electric car. However, the research also found that 67 per cent of people surveyed did not take after-sales care when purchasing their latest car regarding whether it was petrol, diesel or electric.

Tisshaw went on to say: “Manufacturers and retailers are moving to dispel these concerns by offering comprehensive battery warranties and aftersales packages but our research shows that this is not enough presently to convince a majority of second-hand car buyers to go electric.”

He added: “There are also very real worries around insurance costs that are not going away. As more electric cars enter the mainstream second-hand market, buyers need an extra level of reassurance and confidence in a technology a vast majority will be experiencing for the first time.”