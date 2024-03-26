Dacia Sandero and Stepway receive updates for 2024

Dacia has added more choice and more power to its value-orientated Sandero and Sandero Stepway lines.

Buyers will now be able to get the Sandero Stepway Extreme model with a turbocharged TCe petrol engine – which produces 108bhp and can return 45.6mpg, while the standard Sandero can now be ordered with a new trim level called Journey.

The Sandero is now available with a new range-topping trim

The Journey trim level is already used on the popular Duster SUV and will be the new flagship model in the Sandero range.

As standard, the Sandero Journey comes with automatic air conditioning, rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, an electronic parking brake, blind spot warning and the MediaNav infotainment system with an eight-inch screen which houses both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring systems, alongside DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity.

Additionally, it comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, black door mirrors and a shark-fin antenna while inside you’ll find a high central armrest with console storage, removable phone support, flexible boot floor and door sill protectors.

Furthermore, the Sandero Journey can now be ordered with an automatic gearbox with the TCe 90 engine.

Prices for the Sandero Journey start from £15,795 – while the Sandero Stepway Extreme with the new TCe turbocharged engine is priced at £18,645.

Both models will be available to order from April 3 2024 via Dacia’s retail network or online.