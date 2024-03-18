2024 MG3 prices and specifications revealed

MG has revealed prices and specs for its eagerly-anticipated MG3 hybrid supermini.

The new MG3 will rival the Renault Clio E-tech hybrid and Toyota Yaris hybrid and be badged as a ‘Hybrid+’.

The new model will come in two trim levels, the entry-level SE and top-of-the-line Trophy.

— MG Motor UK (@MGmotor) March 18, 2024



The range will start from £18,495 for the basic SE model and will come as standard with dual screen technology, 16- inch alloy wheels, satellite navigation, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, MG Pilot safety features and a reversing camera.

The Trophy model comes with a 360 degree camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, keyless entry, privacy glass, rain sensing wipers and LED projector headlights. The Trophy will start from £20,495, making it one of the cheapest hybrids on sale.

The MG3’s economy figures are predicted to produce 100 g/km of C02 and return a fuel economy figure of 64.2 mpg.

(Source: MG UK)

The new Hybrid+ powertrain for the MG3 is a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor that produces 134 bhp – making a 0-60 mph time of 7.8 seconds.

There will also be three driving modes available– eco, standard and sport.

The MG3 is set to go on sale later this year with all models coming as standard with MG’s 7-year or 80,000 miles warranty.