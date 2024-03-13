Volkswagen’s ID.7 GTX Tourer aims to combine power and practicality

Volkswagen’s new ID.7 GTX Tourer has arrived as the most powerful estate car the firm has ever created.

Expanding Volkswagen’s GTX performance line-up, the new ID.7 GTX utilises an all-wheel-drive system courtesy of two electric motors, with one mounted on each axle.

Combined, they produce 335bhp yet Volkswagen says that the ID.7 GTX should still be able to return up to 388 miles of range. The ID.7 GTX Tourer brings a slight increase in towing capacity, up from 1,000kg in the regular car to 1,400kg. A specially-tuned chassis comes equipped on the GTX, too, while dynamic chassis control – which allows the driver to firm up or soften off the ride – can be added as an option.

As with other new Volkswagen models, the GTX gets an illuminated badge at the rear

The 86kWh battery has a maximum charging speed of up to 200kW, which can return a 10 to 80 per cent charge in under 30 minutes when the car is hooked up to a suitably rapid charger.

As with other GTX models, the ID.7 GTX Tourer is differentiated from the rest of the ID.7 range with a series of styling upgrades. The bumper, for instance, has been redesigned and now incorporates LED triangles that create arrowhead shapes while a new honeycomb intake grille is integrated as well. The front Volkswagen logo is illuminated, too.

The large screen gives access to loads of functions

Around the back, the honeycomb design is continued as a diffuser helps to make the car look lower. The GTX lettering is finished in gloss black, too, while the Volkswagen logo is also illuminated here. New 20-inch ‘Skagen’ alloy wheels are specific to the GTX, too, though these can upgraded to larger 21-inch versions as an option.

Inside, the GTX gains red decorative stitching – both on the seats and steering wheel – with recycled raw materials being used in a variety of areas such as the headliner, carpets and floors. They’re made using 100 per cent recycled outer materials.

Pricing for the new ID.7 GTX Tourer has yet to be announced, but expect a slight premium on the £55,570 you’d pay for the standard car.