Dacia’s Spring to arrive as the the cheapest EV on sale

Dacia has revealed prices and specifications for its new ground-breaking Spring EV.

The revised Spring was revealed at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show and this time around it will be coming to the UK, having previously been only available in Europe.

The new Spring will come with a starting price of £14,995, making it the cheapest new electric vehicle on sale in the UK. It’ll also be available in two trim levels and will have the option of two power outputs as well.

All versions get plenty of equipment as standard

The entry-level Expression will come with the choice of a 45bhp with a 26.8 kWh battery pack, or a more powerful 64bhp motor. It comes as standard with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, height adjustable 3-spoke steering wheel, USB port, cruise control, steering wheel mounted controls, central locking with remote control, electric front windows, rear parking sensors, and manual air-conditioning.

The top-of-the-line Extreme is only available with the more powerful 65 bhp unit and adds electric mirrors, electric rear windows, a 10-inch Media nav line multimedia system, two USB ports, wireless connectivity with Apple carplay and Android auto and bi-directional charging.

The 26.8 kWh battery pack enables it to go from 20 per cent to 100 per cent in just four hours using a 7kW wall box. Dacia also claims that you’ll get up to 137 miles of range from a fully charged Spring, or up to 186 miles if you’re mainly doing city driving.

The Dacia Spring will go on sale here in October with the entry-level car starting from £14,995 and rising to £16,995 for the Extreme with the 65bhp powertrain.

However, drivers who want to secure their car early can place a £99 deposit via Dacia’s website to secure an order, with these customers also getting an extra £250 to put towards accessories, public charging or the installation of a home charger.