New Skoda Superb estate details revealed, everything you need to know

Skoda has recently revealed the next-generation Superb estate, with more technology, larger dimensions and new powertrains.

The Superb estate is Skoda’s flagship internal-combustion car and, now in its fourth-generation, this new model is roomier and cleverer than ever before.

Here are the top features you need to know about this very commodious car.

Available in six different powertrains

From launch, the new Superb estate will be available in an array of different power guises. A plug-in hybrid will be available which is mated to a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine producing 201 bhp, and mild-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol engine with 147 bhp and two 2.0-litre turbo petrol with either 201 bhp or 261 bhp with four-wheel-drive.

There will be two diesel variants, both being 2.0-litre and turbocharged but with different power outputs. The lesser powered model will be front-wheel-drive and produce 147 bhp whereas the higher powered model will produce 190 bhp and have four-wheel-drive.

It has a new interior

Inside the new Superb estate features Skoda’s new smart dials and voice assistance Laura, which will soon be joined by AI powered by ChatGPT.

Other new features include a 15-watt wireless fast charging and simultaneous ventilating of a smartphone. There is also a 13-inch free-standing infotainment display and the selector lever has now moved to the steering column.

(Skoda)

Offers more luggage space and new exterior colours

The USP on previous Superb estate generations has been their vast boot space, and this new model is no exception.

A luggage capacity of 690-litres makes it 30-litres bigger than the previous model, while headroom has also been increased. The new Superb estate has grown 40 millimetres in length and five millimetres in height.

A total of eight exterior paint colours are on offer with two solid and six metallics. The colours on offer are Pure white, Pebble silver, Midnight black, Cobalt blue, Carmine red, Ice Tea yellow, Energy blue and Graphite grey.

(Skoda)

Three different trim levels are on offer with Skoda’s design selections

There are three different trim levels available with the new Superb estate, with each model coming with different design selections.

Individualisation and themed option packages help keep the range looking unique. The entry-level SE Technology will come with the Loft design selection with optional Lounge. The SE-L offers Suite black and Suite cognac design selections and the top-of-the-line L&K gets the Suite black and Suite cognac with embroidered L&K lettering.

The Lounge design comes with perforated microsuede seat fabric, electric backrest adjustment, manually adjustable cushion length, 4-way lumbar support, massage function with three air cushions and vertically and horizontally adjustable headrests.

The Suite design features perforated or artificial leather, ergo seats, advanced massage functions and electric seat memory.

(Skoda)

New DCC plus adaptive chassis control

The new chassis control system called DCC Plus, helps the upgraded car provide improved driving dynamics and increased comfort.

(Skoda)

Each shock absorber has two independent valves instead of one, this helps with ride comfort and stability. Also it helps with the dampers responding more quickly and extends the range of damping characteristics. The DCC Plus is available as an option of the SE-L and comes as standard on the top-of-the-line L&K model.

New ‘Simply Clever’ features

Skoda is renowned for making their cars with clever features in mind. Ice scrapers hidden away in fuel flaps, parking ticket holders on windscreens all helped earn Skoda their infamous slogan ‘Simply Clever’. But the new Superb estate continues that theme with new intelligent features such as an electrically operated load cover, a sliding rear centre armrest with two cup holders and tablet holder. Also a jumbo box under the fold-up centre armrest contains a tray with a display cleaner.

Other features include a QR code located in the boot which allows owners to gain access to how-to videos on making the maximum space of the luggage and storage compartments.

(Skoda)

It comes with its own personal assistance called ‘Laura’

The new Superb estate will come with its very own ChatGPT software based on artificial intelligence.

Laura is a digitally based voice assistant that can answer general knowledge questions in regard to the vehicle’s infotainment, navigation and air conditioning systems. The Superb estate’s infotainment system will also feature online map updates and online traffic information.

In the future customers will also be allowed to add interesting facts to journeys, as well as clarify facts about the vehicle.