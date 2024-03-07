Telford set to host Ultimate Dubs

Ultimate Dubs takes place on Sunday at the Telford International Centre and will bring more than 300 of the Ultimate VW, Audi, Seat, Skoda and Porsche Show cars from all over Europe under one roof.

Now in its 18th year, Ultimate Dubs will include demo vehicles and club stands, a BMX ramp display, radio-controlled car drifting (Ratrap) display, a live DJ and more.

Doors will be open between 9am-4pm on Sunday and children under-16 go free.

To find out more, visit ultimate-dubs.co.uk or search for UltimateDubsUK on Facebook.