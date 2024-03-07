Electric hyper-GT Lotus Emeya prices revealed

Lotus has revealed prices for the eagerly anticipated Emeya electric hyper-GT.

From launch, this Porsche Taycan rival will be offered in three different guises, with the entry-level Emeya starting from £94,950, the Emeya S from £107,450 and the flagship Emeya R entering from £129,950.

The Emeya is expected to go on sale here in the UK in the third quarter of 2024, and is setting its sights on the electric hyper-GT market, rivalling other high-performance electric vehicles.

The Emeya will also come with an impressive electric range of 379 miles and will be able to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes when using an ultra-fast 350 kWh DC charger.

Power will be plentiful, with output figures of up to 905bhp ensuring that it’ll go from 0-60 mph in under 2.6 seconds.

Drivers will be able to choose from five driving modes with range, tour, sport, individual and track giving a different setup when selected. Users will also be able to control the ride height, air suspension stiffness, acceleration response and seat configuration.

A 15.1-inch OLED Lotus hyper infotainment system, featuring a 3D display of the Emeya will allow the driver to control different functions within the car. Also, intelligent EV routing will learn individual driving patterns such as departure times, destinations and routes.

Nearer the car’s launch, further details will be made available, with the Emeya arriving alongside the new Lotus Eletre in the firm’s line-up of electric vehicles.