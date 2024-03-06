Lewis Hamilton is most-wanted celebrity passenger in the event of a breakdown – survey

Lewis Hamilton has been named the most wanted celebrity passenger in the case of a breakdown, according to a recent survey.

The seven-time Formula One World Champion came out on top in a list of celebrities that drivers would like to be able to have in the passenger seat should a mechanical issue with their car arise, followed by Jenson Button and Bear Grylls.

The survey of 2,000 people also found that four in 10 drivers don’t know how to change a tyre, and 11 per cent don’t know where their spare tyre is.

Tyres need to be checked on a regular basis as a safety precaution, however, 18 per cent of drivers surveyed believed they didn’t have to check their tyres because their car had a valid MOT.

Fuzz Townshend, master mechanic of National Geographic’s TV show Car S.O.S said: “The plus side of increased quality of tyres, and stringent safety measures, is that they don’t tend to fail anything as often as they did in decades gone by.

“But a consequence of that is people being less confident, and less knowledgeable, about changing their tyres and other potentially lifesaving bits of car DIY.”

The study also found that 55 per cent would likely ring a roadside assistance company, whereas 25 per cent would have a go at tackling the issue themselves.

Car maintenance should be taken seriously, as Tim Shaw, who presents Car S.O.S alongside Townshend, said: “Regular maintenance makes sure it stays reliable and efficient, keeping you on the road with peace of mind.”

The new season of Car S.O.S begins on National Geographic tomorrow (March 7) at 8pm.