Jaguar to end XE, XF and F-Type production in shift to new models

Jaguar’s Castle Bromwich site in the West Midlands will cease production of the firm’s XE, XF and F-Type models in June as it transitions to the creation of a new range of cars.

All three models remain on sale and available to order via the Jaguar website, though customers aren’t able to specify their own configurations which suggests that they’re being made to set standards instead.

The move means that, from June, Jaguar’s line-up will become SUV-only with the F-Pace, E-Pace and I-Pace remaining as the three cars left in the firm’s range.

In a statement, a JLR spokesperson said: “As JLR transitions to its electric future, current Jaguar production at our Castle Bromwich site will come to an end in June 2024.

“Our UK production facilities are being reconfigured to produce JLR’s next-generation electric models, this includes the stampings operation at Castle Bromwich which will be expanded to manufacture body panels for all our brands.

The F-Type has proven to be one of Jaguar’s most popular sports cars

“Jaguar will begin an exciting new era as a pure-electric modern luxury brand with production commencing at our Solihull facility from 2025.”

The F-Pace remains in production at JLR’s Solihull site, while the electric I-Pace is built in Graz, Austria, by Magna Steyr. The smaller E-Pace, meanwhile, is built alongside the I-Pace in Austria, as well as at a second site in China.

The Castle Bromwich factory was originally the production site for both Spitfire and Lancaster planes during the Second World War, before falling under British Leyland ownership. It was after this that Jaguar took the reigns, reinvigorating the facility and building a range of cars there including the S-Type and XJ.