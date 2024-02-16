New Seres 3 arrives in the UK priced from £29,995

The new Seres 3 is heading to UK showrooms this spring with prices starting from £29,995.

It makes the Chinese-made EV one of the cheapest battery-powered SUVs on the market, undercutting rivals like the MG ZS EV.

Just two specifications will be available – Active and Spirit – with all versions getting 18-inch alloy wheels and front and rear LED lights. Other standard features include keyless start, a reversing camera and air conditioning, as well as a 10.25-inch infotainment system. Step up to Spirit grade – priced from £31,995 – and extras such as a panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charging are added as standard.

There’s just a single battery option available with the Seres 3

All cars also get leather-style upholstery, while strong safety levels are maintained through the fitment of six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounting points on the rear seats and a ‘comprehensive’ electronic aid package.

All versions of the Seres 3 use the same 54kWh battery which can deliver up to 205 miles of range, while a 20 to 80 per cent charge can be conducted in 30 minutes when hooked up to a rapid charger. A 120kW electric motor can take the Seres 3 from 0-60mph in under nine seconds, too.

All cars get a large infotainment system as standard

EV sourcing company IA Electric Vehicles will be distributing the Seres 3 and is currently asking dealerships to get in touch about potential franchise opportunities.

The 3 will act as the opening vehicle from Seres in the UK, arriving alongside a number of other Chinese-made rivals from the likes of BYD and Chery.