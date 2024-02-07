Mini’s new petrol-powered Cooper arrives priced from £22,300

Mini has introduced a petrol-powered version of its new three-door hatch which will sit alongside the recently unveiled electric model.

The new hatch – called Cooper – will start appearing on the UK’s roads this spring with prices starting from £22,300. Built at the firm’s production site in Oxford, the new model will be available in two specifications, with Cooper C providing the entry point to the range and Cooper S delivering a more performance-orientated driving experience.

The new Cooper will also be available in sportier ‘S’ specification

The Cooper C comes with a three-cylinder 1.5-litre engine developing 154bhp – 20bhp more than the older equivalent – resulting in a 0-60mph time of 7.5 seconds and fuel efficiency of up to 47mpg.

The Cooper S, meanwhile, features a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine which, Mini claims, will take the car from 0-60mph in 6.4 seconds. It should return up to 46mpg, too. Both versions use an automatic gearbox as standard, with neither available with a manual option.

Inside, the Mini Cooper features the same cabin design as the Electric version, with a large central OLED screen dominating the area. It’s the main point of access to media and navigation functions, though there are physical controls underneath for key heating and ventilation systems.

The interior features a large central OLED screen

In a switch from previous Mini versions, chrome has been removed entirely from the new Cooper while the front end features circular LED headlights which can be available optionally with three customisable light ‘signatures’. Three different trim levels will be there to choose from on the new Cooper too – Classic, Exclusive and Sport. All cars get the OLED screen inside, however, with Exclusive trim adding features such as 17-inch alloy wheels and a blue interior.

Sport trim adds a full sports transmission with steering wheel-mounted gear paddles, 18-inch John Cooper Works alloy wheels and a number of sportier exterior styling touches.