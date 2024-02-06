BMW’s new 5 Series Touring arrives with electric variant for the first time

BMW has unveiled its new 5 Series Touring while introducing an electric version of the firm’s spacious estate.

The 5 Series Touring enters into its sixth generation with this latest model and aims to deliver even more practicality than its predecessor. It’s slightly larger than the car it replaces, too, with much of that extra space put into rear-seat legroom – though it still features a 570-litre boot which is 10 litres larger than the one on the older 5 Series Touring. It can be expanded up to 1,700 litres with the rear seats lowered, too. This boot capacity is the same regardless of the powertrain selected.

The new 5 Series Touring has slightly more boot space than before

One feature that the new 5 Series Touring does without is the split-section glass hatch, which became a hallmark feature of its preceding models. BMW put this change down to aerodynamic improvements.

The new 5 Series Touring will be available as an electric version – badged i5 Touring – initially, with a ‘regular’ i5 eDrive40 Touring delivering up to 348 miles of range from its 81.2kWh battery. A more powerful i5 M60 xDrive Touring version, meanwhile, still comes with a claimed range of up to 314 miles but will go from 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds. The eDrive 40 version, in comparison, will do the same sprint in 5.9 seconds.

Inside, there’s a large curved infotainment display

A plug-in hybrid version of the i5 Touring will join the ranks later on, giving drivers who don’t want a fully-electric model an option.

Inside, the 5 Series Touring features the same cabin as the saloon, with a full infotainment system which uses BMW’s latest Operating System 8.5. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems are included as standard.

The new BMW i5 Touring is available to order now, with prices starting at £69,040 for the i5 eDrive40 model. Prices for the plug-in hybrid 530e are expected to be announced at a later date.