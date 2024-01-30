Peugeot adds ChatPGT to its models and launches new care package for E-3008

Peugeot will add ChatGPT into its vehicles later this year and has launched a new eight-year care package for its latest electric SUV.

Announced as part of its ‘E-Lion Day’, the Stellantis-owned French firm said the artificial-intelligence based software will be rolled out across its range of cars and small vans in the second half of 2024.

The ‘chatbot’ will be integrated into Peugeot’s i-Cockpit infotainment system via the existing ‘Okay Peugeot’ voice recognition feature.

ChatGPT will be able to answer specific questions, suggest landmarks and navigate the driver to them, and ‘enliven your journey by interacting with occupants, giving free rein to your creativity’, Peugeot said.

Announcing the addition of the new technology, Peugeot product director Jerome Micheron said: “We will be launching this feature on January 31 as a pilot in five countries – France, UK, Germany, Italy and Spain.

“This will become standard this year and there is no need for customers to go to their dealer – it can be activated ‘over the air’ and also by subscription via the ‘MyPeugeot’ app.”

ChatGPT has already been integrated into Stellantis’s DS Automobiles brand, while earlier this month Volkswagen and Skoda announced the technology would be in some of its models, too.

The new e-3008 boasts a range of up to 435 miles. (Peugeot)

During the media briefing, Peugeot also announced the launch of its brand new ‘Peugeot Allure Care’ package.

It’ll come with the new E-3008 electric SUV and is an eight-year, 100,000 miles package covering the electric motor, charger, powertrain, and the main electric and mechanical components.

Allure Care is in addition to the eight-year, 100,000 mile-warranty for the battery already available on Peugeot’s electric vehicles, and will be activated automatically for two years or 16,000 miles after every service at a Peugeot dealer.

Phil York, marketing and communication director at Peugeot: “We believe that Peugeot Allure Care will accelerate the adoption of the latest generation of 100% electric Peugeot vehicles by offering customers the peace of mind they need to take the step.

“This coverage of exceptional breadth is a testament to the confidence we have in the quality and reliability of our products.”