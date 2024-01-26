Updated Skoda Kamiq and Scala are now on sale

Skoda has announced that orders are now open for its facelifted Kamiq and Scala models.

The two models sit towards the smaller end of the Skoda range, with the Scala being a hatchback rival to the Ford Focus while the Kamiq is a crossover competitor to the Nissan Juke.

Both cars receive similar mid-life updates for 2024, including new bumpers and badging to bring the two cars more in line with Skoda’s newer models. There’s also an increased use of recycled materials used throughout the cabins of the two cars.

A more efficient 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is also included, which is available with outputs of 94bhp or a 116bhp version which gets a 6bhp increase. The range-topping 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine remains the same as before and is available on both cars.

The Scala benefits from more efficient engines. (Skoda)

Each car is available with the same trim levels and roughly the same specification, with an SE model kicking proceedings off, and standard equipment including an 8.25-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring, full LED headlights and a digital instrument cluster. This costs from £22,095 for the Scala and £24,030 for the Kamiq.

Above this, the SE L trim boasts a larger touchscreen with in-built navigation, as well as a full widescreen digital instrument cluster. This costs from £23,895 on the Scala and £27,175 on the Kamiq.

At the top of the range of both cars is the Monte Carlo, which brings a sportier look courtesy of its 18-inch alloy wheels and gloss black styling. You also get full LED Matrix headlights and a panoramic sunroof, with this trim costing from £27,795 on the Scala. The Kamiq Monte Carlo also boasts a reversing camera and keyless entry on top of the aforementioned equipment and costs from £29,275.

First deliveries of the updated cars are expected in the Spring.