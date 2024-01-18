Vauxhall partners with UK firm to develop hydrogen technology

Vauxhall has started a partnership with a new UK firm to help ‘develop hydrogen charging solutions for corporate customers’.

Oxford-based Ryze Hydrogen specialises in the transportation and distribution of hydrogen, delivering the entire journey of the alternative fuel.

This new partnership is an extension of Vauxhall’s wider hydrogen strategy which aims to inform ‘the development of a widespread and workable hydrogen refuelling infrastructure for companies running fleets across the UK’.

A hydrogen vehicle can be refuelled in around five minutes

James Taylor, managing director of Vauxhall, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Ryze to develop hydrogen refuelling solutions for customers across the country. Next year, our new Movano Hydrogen will be available for fleet and business customers to order, offering a new practical, long-range, zero-emissions vehicle.

“With the help of businesses like Ryze, drivers will be able to add hydrogen vans to their fleet trouble free and with accessible charging options at convenient locations.”

Vauxhall will be kickstarting trials of its Vivaro Hydrogen van later in 2024 with orders opening for a hydrogen version of the larger Movano due to open towards the year’s end prior to customer deliveries starting in 2025.

The Movano Hydrogen has a range of up to 311 miles and can be refuelled with hydrogen in five minutes.

Mark Gilks, head of business development at Ryze, said: “Vauxhall is making hydrogen a key component of its net zero strategy. Ryze is at the forefront of green hydrogen production and supply and we are incredibly excited to be working with Vauxhall and its customers on tailored solutions to their net zero ambitions.”

Vauxhall says that hydrogen versions of light commercial vehicles, such as the Movano, offer long-range zero-emissions driving without denting payload capacity or affecting refuelling times. Through Ryze, it hopes to develop charging solutions for operators who may require their own hydrogen refuelling stations in areas such as a main depot.