Will.i.am launches new Mercedes-AMG ‘Sound Drive’ experience

Mercedes-AMG has partnered up with musician Will.i.am to launch a new in-car sound entertainment experience.

The MBUX Sound Drive system – unveiled at this Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas – uses software which allows the music being played to ‘react’ to the way the car is being driven. This, according to Mercedes-AMG, ‘turns the car into a virtual musical instrument’ which relies on sensors and software to take various driving dynamics and convert them to musical changes.

The sound system reacts to different driving situations

For instance, when a driver lifts off the throttle in the electric EQS, the car might quieten down or, when accelerating, the music could become more pronounced. Mercedes believes that the system has the potential to turn into an ‘open music platform’ where artists would be allowed to create and upload tracks to use in the car.

Will.i.am said: “Imagine a world where your car can become an instrument creating musical journeys. MBUX Sound Drive enhances driving and sound technology, letting motorists reshape music just by driving.

“I’m excited to see how composers, producers, and songwriters will harness this to create new works and reimagine classics for motorists to drive to. Sound Drive is not only a new frontier for music creation, but also opens up fresh, exciting and interactive listening experiences for drivers.”

Mercedes-AMG says that the new MBUX Sound Drive system will start rolling out into its vehicles from the middle of this year and will be available to existing owners of Mercedes-AMG and AMG Line vehicles with the second generation of the firm’s MBUX infotainment system. An over-the-air update will be required to access the function.