Morgan first owned by Richard Hammond comes up for auction

A Morgan first owned by former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond is now being auctioned.

Hammond ordered the Morgan Roadster from new and it was first registered in May 2005, with the car now being sold with its original sales invoice. Painted in a bespoke colour combination comprising a Porsche silver over a Jaguar grey, the car also comes with a painted hardtop roof. It rides on black 16-inch alloy wheels, which have been recently refurbished.

The interior is trimmed in a bright red Muirhead leather with Mulberry piping and contrasting wood trim in the dashboard – a Morgan staple.

The Morgan Roadster features a unique paint scheme. (Morgan)

The Morgan Roadster was introduced in 2004 to replace the Plus 8 and this example has now covered 28,133 miles. It’s said to be accompanied by a full service history.

Richard Hammond is known for his love of Morgans, having owned several models from the carmaker, based in Malvern, Worcestershire, over the years. One of Hammond’s most famous purchases from the firm was a 2008 Morgan Aeromax – a sleek GT car that is arguably the most modern-looking car the firm has produced.

Richard Hammond is best known for presenting Top Gear between 2002 and 2015 alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The trio then moved to Amazon Prime to launch The Grand Tour, though it was announced that the last episodes of the show with the three presenters had been filmed in November 2023.

A striking red leather interior makes this Roadster stand out further. (Morgan)

Hammond’s former Morgan Roadster is currently being auctioned on the online platform Collecting Cars. At the time of writing, the current bid was £21,000, with the auction ending on January 12.