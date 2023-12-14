You can drive home for Christmas in Chris Rea’s Ferrari

Chris Rea’s Driving Home for Christmas is one of the most popular festive songs, but you could be playing it out of the speakers of the musician’s own Ferrari.

A 1995 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta originally owned by Chris Rea is now up for sale just in time to drive home for Christmas. Described as the ‘world’s finest example’ of this particular Ferrari, it is said to be in the ‘holy grail’ collector specification and is one of the earliest examples of the F355 Berlinetta.

Painted in ‘Blu Scuro Micaalizzato’ with a cream interior, it’s powered by a rare 2.7-litre engine and manual gearbox combination.

The Ferrari is said to be in the ‘holy grail’ specification for collectors. (Bell Sport & Classic)

It was ordered new by Chris Rea, who is said to be a ‘highly-regarded Ferrari enthusiast’, and has now covered 25,500 miles. Now up for sale with Bell Sport & Classic, based in Markyate, Hertfordshire, the firm says it has been subject to a ‘comprehensive refresh’ by its team of Ferrari experts.

Tim Kearns, managing director of Bell Sport & Classic, said: “We’re proud to offer this ultra-desirable example of the Ferrari F355. This sale represents a rare opportunity to acquire the 355 everyone wants: an early right-hand drive, ‘2.7 Motronic’, non-airbag, manual Berlinetta in a timeless specification. The model also has a compelling backstory, purchased new by noted Ferrari collector, Chris Rea.

“This 355 represents the ‘holy grail’ for Ferrari collectors – a useable example of Maranello’s mid-engined masterpiece, in its purest, most intoxicating form. As the F355 reaches its 30th anniversary, it also represents an astute investment.”

The F355 has been refreshed in preparation for sale. (Bell Sport & Classic)

There’s no word on pricing, but it’s likely to be for sale for around £200,000 given the specification and provenance.