One-of-two Lamborghini Diablo SV Roadster heading to auction

One of only two Lamborghini Diablo SV Roadsters is heading under the hammer at auction this week.

Billed as ‘one of the rarest Lamborghinis in existence’ by auction house RM Sotheby’s, the Diablo SV Roadster features a range of high-end features such as a front lift system that can help it navigate speed bumps and a huge rear wing for added downforce.

The Diblo is one of the most iconic models made by Lamborghini (Sotheby’s)

First delivered to an official Lamborghini concession in Milan, Italy, the car has since been owned by three different people but still only amassed a mileage of 42,842 kilometres or 26,620 miles. It comes complete with a Lamborghini Polo Storico certificate of origin and its original warranty book. A recent service means it’s good to go for the next owner, too.

The Diablo SV Roadster is the final rear-wheel-drive, manual V12 Lamborghini ever made, representing a significant chapter in the Italian firm’s history.

Offered though Sotheby's Sealed 13-15th of December 2020, in Germany. #SothebysSealed #Germany #Lamborghini #DiabloSV pic.twitter.com/Emo7YQ2DsZ

Built in 1998, it was one of the first models to be made following Audi’s acquisition of Lamborghini. Capable of a 208mph top speed it remains fast even by modern supercar standards and can go from 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds.

It’s being offered through RM Sotheby’s Sealed online platform from December 13 to 15. The service sells cars to an ‘exclusive global audience’, with previous highlights including Juan Manual Fangio’s Mercedes 300 SL Roadster, an ultra-rare white Ferrari Enzo and a McLaren F1.