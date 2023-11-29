Goodwood Revival to become first motorsport event to use sustainable fuels in all races

The 2024 Goodwood Revival will become the world’s first historic motorsport event to use entirely sustainable fuels in its races.

Goodwood tested the use of sustainable fuels at this year’s Revival event – which celebrates historic motor racing – but only used them in a single race, the Fordwater Trophy.

For 2024, however, each race in the event will be conducted on sustainable fuels. Competitors will be required to use a fuel which has a minimum of 70 per cent advanced sustainable components, but no modification or changes will be required for vehicles to use this fuel.

Four-time Formula One World Champion Sebastian Vettel drove his ex-Nigel Mansell 1991 Williams FW14B and ex-Ayrton Senna 1991 McLaren MP4/8 on sustainable fuels at this year’s Festival of Speed said: “I enjoyed sharing my ‘Race Without Trace’ initiative with the fans at the Festival of Speed and having the opportunity to show that sustainable fuels are a fantastic way to ensure a possible future pathway for the sport that we love. It’s great that Goodwood is leading the way in promoting the use of sustainable fuels at historic racing events.”

Vettel used sustainable fuels in his cars at this year’s Festival of SpeedPhoto: Drew Gibson

Actor Rowan Atkinson, who frequently competes at the historic motoring event, added: “I used synthetic fuel in my racing Jaguar at Goodwood this year and found it to be not just as good as the pump petrol used previously but in performance terms, superior to it in every way.”

Next year’s Goodwood Revival – which will run from Friday, September 6 until Sunday, September 8 will be preceded by the 81st Members’ Meeting on Saturday April 13 which will require sustainable fuels to be used in a number of its races. Goodwood says that drivers and owners are being ‘encouraged’ to use alternative fuels wherever they can across the event.