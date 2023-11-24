Dacia celebrates value as it shuts online sales for Black Friday

Dacia has shut its online sales down for Black Friday to ‘highlight the commitment of offering its range of cars at the best value for money all year round’.

The firm’s online sales portal and car configurator will both be offline until Saturday 25.

It builds on a survey of 2,003 people conducted by the firm which revealed that 46 per cent of respondents are resisting purchases during Black Friday due to being sceptical of the deals on offer. A further 18 per cent wanted to be more cost-conscious with their spending, too.

Luke Broad, Dacia brand director for the UK, said: “At Dacia, Black Friday is just a normal Friday. Shutting down our online sales for the day is a bold move but it does show our commitment to being the UK’s number one car manufacturer for value.

Dacia continues to have a very cost-focused approach

“This is a way to put our money where our mouth is. Black Friday can easily lead consumers to overspend on products they don’t need – which isn’t what Dacia is about.

“Today, you can relax knowing our cars are built tough and built to last, so you can take a break and buy from us tomorrow, confident that you’re getting the best value on the market”.

A further 73 per cent of respondents said that they could get good value year-round if they looked carefully enough, with 64 per cent of those spoken to believe they were ‘savvy shoppers’. Over half believe that they have a good gut instinct when it comes to avoiding dodgy deals, too.