Hyundai Tucson updated for 2024 with new look

Hyundai has announced a number of updates for its popular Tucson mid-size SUV, which include styling revisions and interior tweaks.

The Tucson is by far Hyundai’s most popular model, and is currently the sixth best-selling car in the UK. The latest generation, which adopted a far bolder design and more upmarket finish, only arrived in the UK in 2021, but now has received a number of updates to keep it competitive.

This new model carries over the ‘Parametric Jewel Hidden Lights’, which are essentially light-up elements within the grille, but adopts a more rugged look courtesy of new silver-painted skid plates in the lower front and rear bumpers. A range of new alloy wheel designs are also available.

The latest Tucson gets a new interior design. (Hyundai)

The interior has received a number of upgrades, including a merged digital instrument cluster and main touchscreen, carrying over the design seen on Hyundai’s electric Ioniq 5. Previously, a touch panel existed for the climate menus, but this has now been replaced by physical controls.

Hyundai is yet to announce full specs about the updated Tucson, but it’s expected to carry over the same extensive range of powertrains, with mild, self-charging and plug-in hybrid powertrains all available, alongside standard petrol versions.

The South Korean firm says the updated Tucson will make its European debut in early 2024 in what will be a very busy year for Hyundai, with the arrival of the Ioniq 5 N – its first sporty electric car – and the next-generation Santa Fe, the firm’s range-topping SUV.

Expect a small price increase on the current Tuscon’s £31,500 starting price, when expected deliveries start in May 2024.