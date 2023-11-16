Jeep Avenger line-up expands to include petrol and hybrid models

What was tipped to be Jeep’s first electric-only model is now also available with petrol and hybrid engines.

The Avenger arrived earlier in 2023 to much fanfare, even scooping European Car of the Year. It is Jeep’s smallest model and also its first EV. Though the firm said it would ‘only’ sell petrol models in Italy and Spain, where demand for electric models is slower, the firm has now done a U-turn, and will now sell more conventional versions of the Avenger in the UK.

Arriving next month will be a ‘limited edition’ model equipped with a 99bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Mild-hybrid engines in the Avenger help to expand its appeal. (Jeep)

The highlight, however, is a new ‘e-Hybrid’ version, which uses the same 1.2-litre mild-hybrid setup as seen on cars such as the new Peugeot 208 and Vauxhall Corsa.

Available from December, it also uses a six-speed automatic transmission that features an integrated electric motor that helps to boost responsiveness, while allowing for ‘engine-off’ running at slower speeds. Jeep claims this hybrid model reduces CO2 emissions by 15 per cent compared to a regular petrol model, with CO2 emissions from 111-114g/km claimed.

The e-Hybrid model also introduces new features to the Avenger such as a panoramic sunroof and massaging and electric driver’s seat.

New features such as a panoramic sunroof are available on the Avenger. (Jeep)

Jeep is yet to announce pricing for these new models, but the petrol model will likely start from around £26,000, and the e-Hybrid from £30,000. In comparison, the electric Avenger is available from £35,700. Orders for both new models will open before the end of the year.