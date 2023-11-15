On-street EV charger numbers increase by 69% in last 12 months

The number of on-street electric vehicle chargers has risen by 69 per cent in the last 12 months, according to new figures.

On-street chargers are essential for EV owners who don’t have access to a driveway or garage and 4,094 such charge points have been installed in the last quarter alone.

Statistics published by the Department for Transport (DfT) show that the number of on-street chargers across the UK has increased by more than two-thirds between October 2022 and the same month in 2023. The number of chargers has risen by more than a quarter in the last three months alone.

However, the figures – analysed by Vauxhall – also show that London has 151 per cent more publicly available chargers of all types per 100,000 of population than Scotland, which is second to London when it comes to charging provision per 100,000 people.

On-street charging is essential for EV owners without access to home charging

James Taylor, Vauxhall managing director, said: “It’s a good signal, but we’re still at the beginning of the journey. We need to up the pace if we’re to make sure the 40 per cent of households without driveways are not left behind in the transition to electric vehicles and do more outside of London.

“The 4,094 new installations is a start, but next year it is forecast there will be hundreds of thousands more new EV cars being registered to comply with the Vehicles Emissions Trading Scheme – we are making progress, but more is needed to match demand.”

The number of chargers – of all types – has seen ‘considerable growth’, according to Vauxhall, rising by 42 per cent since last October. There are now 49,220 chargers of all types in the UK – of which 18,942 are on-street types – representing a considerable rise on October 2022, when the total number of devices stood at 34,637.