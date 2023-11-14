Updated Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 now on sale

Volkswagen’s refreshed ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs have now gone on sale, priced from £46,035.

The ID.4 and ID.5 arrived on sale in 2021 and 2022 respectively, being some of Volkswagen’s first bespoke electric cars.

As part of this 2024 update, both cars now use a larger 12.9-inch touchscreen running on a new generation of infotainment. Changes include new menus, while the touch sliders used to change the temperature are now illuminated. Changes have also been made to the augmented reality head-up display, while the drive mode selector has been moved to the steering column.

The SUVs get a series of updates for 2024. (Volkswagen)

A new voice assistant is said to ‘respond more precisely to natural voice commands’ as well, while a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system is a new addition.

Changes have also been made under the surface, with a new drive unit helping to boost the performance of the standard models quite significantly, now producing 282bhp as standard, while torque has been boosted from 310Nm to 545Nm.

At the top of the range, the sporty all-wheel-drive GTX car now puts out 335bhp, a 41bhp upgrade compared to before, and reduces the 0-60mph time to 5.4 seconds.

The SUVs both get a new touchscreen. (Volkswagen)

The new ID.4 and more coupe-styled ID.5 are also more efficient, with up to 337 and 339 miles being claimed for the models respectively, which is a 10-mile improvement. The maximum charging speed has also been improved from 135kW to 175kW, which Volkswagen says allows for 110 miles to be added in 10 minutes in ideal conditions.

Prices for the ID.4 start from £46,045, for the entry-level Life Pro model, and rise to £46,035 for the top-spec GTX. Similarly, the ID.5 begins from £50,940, with the sportier GTX version coming in at £56,545.

Both the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 are now available to order, with first deliveries expected in early 2024.