This McLaren 750S special edition is the firm’s most bespoke car ever

McLaren has created a bespoke version of its new 750S supercar, known as the ‘3-7-59’ theme, that is said to be its ‘most intensive project ever’.

Created by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the firm’s personalisation arm, this 750S uses more than 20 paint colours to create a unique finish.

The ‘3-7-59’ celebrates McLaren’s ‘Triple Crown’ wins at the Indianapolis 500, Monaco Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans, three of the most celebrated races in the world. The name comes from the race numbers of the three winning cars that individually triumphed in 1974, 1984 and 1995.

Revealed at the Velocity International motorsport festival over the weekend in California by current Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, there will be six versions of the 750S with this theme created, available as either a coupe or Spider convertible. All cars have been sold for an unspecified amount.

More than 1200 hours went into painting the cars by MSO to create this striking appearance. The front of the cars take inspiration from the white and red livery of the McLaren MP4/2 in 1982, while both sides pay homage to the 1995 Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 GTR. Around the rear of the 750S, it takes inspiration from the McLaren M16D that won the Indy 500 in 1974.

The carbon-fibre race seats are trimmed in Alcantara

Various ‘easter eggs’ that reference the race cars are used across the 750S, with the keys of the car even hand-painted to mimic the exterior of the car.

Inside, the model features Triple Crown logos stitched into the carbon-fibre racing seats trimmed in Alcantara.

Michael Leiters, chief Executive officer of McLaren Automotive, said: “The most challenging project ever delivered by McLaren Special Operations is a truly stunning expression of McLaren’s industry-leading paint expertise, on a supercar that sets a new benchmark in its class.”

The 750S is McLaren’s new supercar, which replaces the 720S. Though looking similar to the previous car, it gets a host of mechanical changes, including a revised 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 740bhp.