New Mercedes CLE Coupe to start from £46,605

The new Mercedes CLE Coupe has gone on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £46,605.

Blending together features from the C-Class and E-Class, the new CLE Coupe will be available with a range of engines from launch including four- and six-cylinder petrol alongside a four-cylinder diesel, while a plug-in hybrid will be added ‘at a later date’, according to Mercedes.

The main screen uses the latest software Mercedes has to offer

All versions get plenty of standard equipment, however, with highlights including an 11.9-inch central display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It all runs the third generation of the Mercedes MBUX infotainment system, too, which adds greater functionality and improved voice control features. Plus, both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be accessed wirelessly.

The range of specifications available with the CLE Coupe kicks off with AMG Line, which adds 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control and LED headlights with adaptive high-beam assist.

Move to AMG Line Premium – priced from £50,355 – and this adds 19-inch AMG alloy wheels, an augmented reality satellite navigation system and a panoramic sunroof while AMG Line Premium Plus – priced from £54,355 – adds in 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, a head-up display and a 17-speaker Burmester sound system.

Finally, at the top of the range sits Premier Edition which has black 20-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels, a heated steering wheel and Nappa leather upholstery. It’s priced from £56,855.

There are eight exterior colours to choose from, too, while all versions get leather upholstery as standard with Premier Editions upgrading this to a higher-quality Nappa leather finish.